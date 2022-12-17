Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.16.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $111.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,010 shares of company stock worth $1,259,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.