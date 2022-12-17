Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 264,070 shares of company stock worth $9,058,877 and have sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

