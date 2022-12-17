Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.
Braze Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Braze stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
