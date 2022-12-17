Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AXON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

AXON stock opened at $169.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

