Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of APDN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

About Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

