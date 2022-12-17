Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.3 days.

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,275 ($15.64) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 1,050 ($12.88) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,164.15.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

