Morgan Stanley Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. APA has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $118,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $75,923,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

