Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

