Loop Capital Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,449,478. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

