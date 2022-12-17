Contrasting Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) & RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RealReal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -35.66% -11,650.13% -30.34% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RealReal and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 1 9 5 0 2.27 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $5.68, indicating a potential upside of 311.34%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

This table compares RealReal and Jeffs’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $467.69 million 0.29 -$236.11 million ($2.22) -0.62 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jeffs’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealReal beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.