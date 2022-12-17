Contrasting Todos Medical (TOMDF) & Its Peers

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) is one of 221 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Todos Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical -360.67% N/A -258.22% Todos Medical Competitors -1,412.15% -134.87% -26.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million -$43.31 million -0.19 Todos Medical Competitors $1.09 billion $78.84 million 11.18

This table compares Todos Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Todos Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Todos Medical. Todos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Todos Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Todos Medical Competitors 759 3338 7535 170 2.60

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Todos Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Todos Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Todos Medical rivals beat Todos Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

