Cowen Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $234.79.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Okta by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

