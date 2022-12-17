Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 55.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Arteris to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

