AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 193,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ALR opened at 0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.85. AlerisLife has a fifty-two week low of 0.71 and a fifty-two week high of 3.16.

AlerisLife Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Lifestyle Services. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

