Short Interest in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Decreases By 22.9%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,735.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,586. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

