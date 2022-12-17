Short Interest in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Decreases By 22.9%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,735.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,586. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.