Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Up 10.3% in November

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Advanced Human Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of AHI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Advanced Human Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Get Advanced Human Imaging alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advanced Human Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.