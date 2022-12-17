Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. 113,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,929,066 shares.The stock last traded at $35.52 and had previously closed at $34.41.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

