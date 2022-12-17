WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

WEC opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

