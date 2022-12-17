Contrasting Enfusion (ENFN) and Its Peers

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) is one of 419 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enfusion to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Enfusion has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -213.18% -57.75% -52.51% Enfusion Competitors -58.13% -79.98% -9.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

50.0% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enfusion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million -$158.32 million -3.86 Enfusion Competitors $1.83 billion $286.56 million -8.22

Enfusion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion. Enfusion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enfusion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enfusion Competitors 1794 11998 25340 565 2.62

Enfusion currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.30%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.73%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Enfusion competitors beat Enfusion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

