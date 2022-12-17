KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Financial Comparison

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KnowBe4 and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 17.58 -$11.85 million $0.10 247.90 Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.12 -$139.08 million ($0.78) -7.59

Profitability

KnowBe4 has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KnowBe4 and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 5.02% 11.31% 4.46% Eventbrite -30.61% -47.40% -8.17%

Volatility and Risk

KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KnowBe4 and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 12 1 0 2.08 Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

KnowBe4 currently has a consensus target price of $24.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.67%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 132.26%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.