Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NYSE PB opened at $68.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,962,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,477,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

