TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Critical Analysis

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.15 $103.33 million $0.06 57.67 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 1.66% 16.11% 4.07% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.86%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Sundance Energy Australia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

