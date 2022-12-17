Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proterra

In other Proterra news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

Proterra Stock Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, SVB Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Proterra has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

