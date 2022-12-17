Critical Comparison: Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) versus Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and Ambrx Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cellectis currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 599.51%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.78%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -470.32% -54.50% -31.38% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cellectis and Ambrx Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $67.07 million 1.38 -$114.20 million ($2.30) -0.88 Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 12.29 -$68.08 million N/A N/A

Ambrx Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Cellectis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

