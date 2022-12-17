Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $61.00

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 17.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

