Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Mark Ein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Richard Caring purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,622.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,718.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 130,981 shares of company stock valued at $529,125. 73.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter worth $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.06.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.13 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 264.62% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

