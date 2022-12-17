Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

