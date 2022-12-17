Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives $55.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

CLLNY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €54.00 ($56.84) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.05) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

