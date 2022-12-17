Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $15.00

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.3 %

FNB opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 98.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 122,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.