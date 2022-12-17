Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) PT at $18.33

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.