Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $148.50

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

