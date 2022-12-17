JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price to CHF 147

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 153 to CHF 147 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAUHY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 125 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Straumann has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.20.

Straumann stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

