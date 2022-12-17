Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Raised to CHF 329 at UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from CHF 328 to CHF 329 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.75.
Roche Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.