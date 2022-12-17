Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Raised to CHF 329 at UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from CHF 328 to CHF 329 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.75.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

About Roche

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,790 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 665,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.