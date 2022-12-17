Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $55.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 302,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

