Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Price Target Cut to €49.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €49.50 ($52.11) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Talanx Price Performance
TNXXF opened at 34.77 on Wednesday. Talanx has a 52 week low of 34.49 and a 52 week high of 34.77.
About Talanx
