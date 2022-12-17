Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Price Target Cut to €49.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €49.50 ($52.11) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TNXXF opened at 34.77 on Wednesday. Talanx has a 52 week low of 34.49 and a 52 week high of 34.77.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

