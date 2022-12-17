BMO Capital Markets Cuts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$20.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

TCLAF opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

About Transcontinental

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.