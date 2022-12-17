BMO Capital Markets Cuts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$20.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
TCLAF opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.
About Transcontinental
Further Reading
