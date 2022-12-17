CIBC Raises Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$2.20

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

TRZBF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

