Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
K stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.
In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,156,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
