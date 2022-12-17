Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,156,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.