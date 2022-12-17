Critical Review: Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) vs. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pulmonx 0 3 3 0 2.50

Profitability

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 424.23%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $15.29, indicating a potential upside of 106.84%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Pulmonx.

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -49.72% -33.76% Pulmonx -110.97% -32.43% -26.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A Pulmonx $48.42 million 5.71 -$48.66 million ($1.56) -4.74

Alpha Tau Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Alpha Tau Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.