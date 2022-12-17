Comparing COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY – Get Rating) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get COBHAM PLC/ADR alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Japan Airlines -8.15% -9.21% -3.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and Japan Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.54 $98.11 million $0.11 40.82 Japan Airlines $6.08 billion 1.10 -$1.58 billion ($0.75) -13.24

Risk & Volatility

COBHAM PLC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Japan Airlines. Japan Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COBHAM PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for COBHAM PLC/ADR and Japan Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Airlines 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

COBHAM PLC/ADR beats Japan Airlines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COBHAM PLC/ADR

(Get Rating)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Rating)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; and sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 218 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.