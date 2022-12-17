Wedbush Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $205.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

