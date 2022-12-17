Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Verastem Trading Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.63. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
See Also
