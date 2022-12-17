Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Verastem Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.63. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

