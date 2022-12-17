Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

