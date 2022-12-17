Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $248.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.74. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $609.32. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after acquiring an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

