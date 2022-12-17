Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $76.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.64.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

