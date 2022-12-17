Morgan Stanley Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $78.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.48.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $68.88 and a fifty-two week high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $674,469 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

