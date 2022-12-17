NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ) and Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Head to Head Survey

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A NewAge N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heineken and NewAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 2 3 3 0 2.13 NewAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Heineken currently has a consensus price target of $100.29, suggesting a potential upside of 114.24%. Given Heineken’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heineken is more favorable than NewAge.

Heineken has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of NewAge shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of NewAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heineken and NewAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $31.45 billion 1.71 $3.93 billion N/A N/A NewAge $279.47 million 0.00 -$39.34 million ($0.32) 0.00

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than NewAge.

Summary

Heineken beats NewAge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. The company offers its products to retailers, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On August 30, 2022, NewAge, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

