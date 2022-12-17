AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £130 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £130 ($159.49) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.27) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($153.36) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($128.82) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £113.35 ($139.06).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £111.56 ($136.87) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of £105.92. The company has a market cap of £172.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,624.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.77) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($141.58).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

