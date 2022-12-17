U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USEG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on U.S. Energy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of USEG opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Energy

In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

