StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of XELB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

