StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $18.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
